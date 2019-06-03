Take the pledge to vote

Jofra Archer: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3

Jofra Archer is a British batsman playing from the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 24 years old.

News18.com

June 3, 2019
File photo of Jofra Archer.
Jofra Archer, whose full name is Jofra Chioke Archer, is a West Indies cricketer from Bridgetown, Barbados, who plays for England. He was born on April 1, 1995 in Bridgetown. He is 24 years of age. He is primarily a right-handed batman and his bowling style is right-arm fast medium.

Jofra Archer has played in these teams: England, Rajasthan Royals, West Indies Under-19, Sussex, Hobart Hurricanes, Quetta Gladiators, Khulna Titans, Sindhis.

Jofra Archer has played in 4 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 7 runs.

As a bowler, Archer has picked six wickets at an average of 22.50. His bowling economy rate is 4.65. His best bowling figures are 3/27.

His ODI's debut was Ireland v England at Dublin (Malahide), May 3, 2019 and his latest ODI match was England v South Africa at The Oval, May 30, 2019.

Another of the raw talents from the Caribbean, Jofra Archer has been doing the hard yards in England’s domestic circuit in a bid to play for the country. In his initial years, 2022 was roughly the year when he would have been eligible to do so but such have his exploits been that the ECB have relaxed the rules, solely for him, which makes him eligible from March 2019 onwards.

This is Jofra Archer: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.
