English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jonny Bairstow: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3
Jonny Bairstow is a British batsman playing from the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 29 years old.
File photo is Jonny Bairstow (AP)
Loading...
Jonny Bairstow, whose full name is Jonathan Marc Bairstow, is a British cricketer from Yorkshire. He was born on September 26, 1989 at Bradford, Yorkshire. He is 29 years of age. He is primarily a wicket-keeper, right-handed batman and his bowling style is right-arm medium.
Jonny Bairstow has played in these teams England, England A, England XI, Yorkshire, England Lions, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Peshawar Zalmi, Kerala Knights.
His debut ODI match was England v India at Cardiff, Sep 16, 2011. The latest ODI match played by Bairstow is England v South Africa at The Oval, May 30, 2019.
Jonny Bairstow has played in 64 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 2329 runs at an average of 46.58. His highest score is 141 not out. He has scored 7 centuries and 9 half-centuries.
The wicket keeper-batsman started young, playing for Yorkshire Under-15s and later representing England Under-17s. He went on to have a prolific season with Yorkshire's second eleven, before eventually making his First-Class debut against Somerset in 2009.
This is Jonny Bairstow: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.
Jonny Bairstow has played in these teams England, England A, England XI, Yorkshire, England Lions, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Peshawar Zalmi, Kerala Knights.
His debut ODI match was England v India at Cardiff, Sep 16, 2011. The latest ODI match played by Bairstow is England v South Africa at The Oval, May 30, 2019.
Jonny Bairstow has played in 64 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 2329 runs at an average of 46.58. His highest score is 141 not out. He has scored 7 centuries and 9 half-centuries.
The wicket keeper-batsman started young, playing for Yorkshire Under-15s and later representing England Under-17s. He went on to have a prolific season with Yorkshire's second eleven, before eventually making his First-Class debut against Somerset in 2009.
This is Jonny Bairstow: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Music, TV And Podcasts: The iTunes App is Dead, But Long Live iTunes
- iOS 13 Will Make Your iPhone Faster, But That is Not The Only Goodness it Packs in
- Neha Dhupia Thanks Soha Ali Khan for Being the Guiding Light in Her Journey of Motherhood
- India vs South Africa | Battered Proteas Have Tools to Land Counterpunch on India
- ICC World Cup 2019 | 'English Crowds 'Stupid' to Boo Warner'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results