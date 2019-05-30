Jonny Bairstow: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30

Jonny Bairstow, whose full name is Jonathan Marc Bairstow, is a British cricketer from Yorkshire. He was born on September 26, 1989 at Bradford, Yorkshire. He is 29 years of age. He is primarily a wicket-keeper, right-handed batman and his bowling style is right-arm medium.Jonny Bairstow has played in these teams England, England A, England XI, Yorkshire, England Lions, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Peshawar Zalmi, Kerala Knights.His debut ODI match was England v India at Cardiff, Sep 16, 2011. The latest ODI match played by Bairstow is England v Pakistan at Leeds, May 19, 2019.Jonny Bairstow has played in 63 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 2329 runs at an average of 47.53. His highest score is 141 not out. He has scored 7 centuries and 9 half-centuries.The wicket keeper-batsman started young, playing for Yorkshire Under-15s and later representing England Under-17s. He went on to have a prolific season with Yorkshire's second eleven, before eventually making his First-Class debut against Somerset in 2009.This is Jonny Bairstow: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.