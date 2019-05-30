Jos Buttler: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30

Jos Buttler, whose full name is Joseph Charles Butler, is a British cricketer from Somerset. He was born on September 8, 1990 at Taunton, Somerset. He is 28 years of age. He is primarily a right-handed batman.He has played for the following cricket teams: England, England A, England XI, Lancashire, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, England Under-19, Somerset, Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Thunder, England Lions, Comilla VictoriansJos Buttler has played in 131 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 3,531 runs at an average of 41.54. His highest score is 150. He has scored 8 centuries and 18 half-centuries.His ODI debut was England v Pakistan at Dubai (DSC), Feb 21, 2012 . Root played his latest ODI match in May, 2019 against Pakistan in Leeds.Buttler made his First-Class debut for Somerset in 2009 and scored a decent 30 against Lancashire. Buttler first grabbed headlines when, as a 19-year old, he had a terrific 2010 season with Somerset. His aggressive batting helped him score 440 runs in the 40-overs domestic tournament at a staggering average of 55.00.This Jos Buttler: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.