English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jos Buttler: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
Jos Butler is a British batsman playing from the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 28 years old.
A file photo of England batsman Jos Buttler. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Jos Buttler, whose full name is Joseph Charles Butler, is a British cricketer from Somerset. He was born on September 8, 1990 at Taunton, Somerset. He is 28 years of age. He is primarily a right-handed batman.
He has played for the following cricket teams: England, England A, England XI, Lancashire, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, England Under-19, Somerset, Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Thunder, England Lions, Comilla Victorians
Jos Buttler has played in 131 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 3,531 runs at an average of 41.54. His highest score is 150. He has scored 8 centuries and 18 half-centuries.
His ODI debut was England v Pakistan at Dubai (DSC), Feb 21, 2012 . Root played his latest ODI match in May, 2019 against Pakistan in Leeds.
Buttler made his First-Class debut for Somerset in 2009 and scored a decent 30 against Lancashire. Buttler first grabbed headlines when, as a 19-year old, he had a terrific 2010 season with Somerset. His aggressive batting helped him score 440 runs in the 40-overs domestic tournament at a staggering average of 55.00.
This Jos Buttler: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
He has played for the following cricket teams: England, England A, England XI, Lancashire, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, England Under-19, Somerset, Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Thunder, England Lions, Comilla Victorians
Jos Buttler has played in 131 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 3,531 runs at an average of 41.54. His highest score is 150. He has scored 8 centuries and 18 half-centuries.
His ODI debut was England v Pakistan at Dubai (DSC), Feb 21, 2012 . Root played his latest ODI match in May, 2019 against Pakistan in Leeds.
Buttler made his First-Class debut for Somerset in 2009 and scored a decent 30 against Lancashire. Buttler first grabbed headlines when, as a 19-year old, he had a terrific 2010 season with Somerset. His aggressive batting helped him score 440 runs in the 40-overs domestic tournament at a staggering average of 55.00.
This Jos Buttler: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chunky Panday Breaks Silence on Claims of Ananya 'Faking' Admission in US Universities
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
- Alphabet’s Loon Balloons Were Beaming LTE in Peru, Within 48 Hours of The Earthquake
- Avengers Endgame Now Needs Rs 696 Crore More to Overtake Avatar As Highest Grossing Movie Ever
- YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Student Discount Plans Introduced in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results