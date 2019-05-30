English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JP Duminy: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
JP Duminy is a South African batsman and is part of the South Africa national team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 35 years old.
File photo of JP Duminy.
JP Duminy, whose full name is Jean-Paul Duminy is a South African cricketer. He was born on April 14, 1984 in Cape Town. He is 35 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and a left-handed one and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.
He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Cape Cobras, Deccan Chargers, Delhi Daredevils, Devon, Islamabad United, Mumbai Indians, South Africa Under-19s, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Surrey, Western Province, Western Province Boland.
JP Duminy has played in 194 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 5047 runs at an average of 37.38. His highest score is 150 not out. He has scored 4 centuries and 27 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 68 wickets at an average of 45.32. His bowling economy rate is 5.34. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/16.
Duminy made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Colombo on August 20, 2004 and the last ODI he played was against Sri Lanka at Cape Town on March 16, 2019.
This JP Duminy: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
