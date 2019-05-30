English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kagiso Rabada: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
Kagiso Rabada is a South African bowler and is part of the South Africa cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 24 years old.
Kagiso Rabada in action in the warm-up game against Sri Lanka. (Source: AFP)
Loading...
Kagiso Rabada, whose full name is Kagiso Rabada, is a South African cricketer. He was born on May 25, 1995 at Phalaborwa. He is 24 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast.
He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Gauteng, Gauteng Under-19s, Lions, South Africa A, South Africa Colts XI, South Africa Under-19s, St Stithians College.
Kagiso Rabada has played in 66 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 201 runs at an average of 14.35. His highest score is 26. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 106 wickets at an average of 26.43. His bowling economy rate is 4.98. He has 1 five-wicket haul. His best bowling figure is 6/16.
Rabada made his ODI debut against Bangladesh at Dhaka on July 10, 2015 and the last ODI he played was against Sri Lanka at Cape Town on March 16, 2019.
This Kagiso Rabada: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 23, 2019.
He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Gauteng, Gauteng Under-19s, Lions, South Africa A, South Africa Colts XI, South Africa Under-19s, St Stithians College.
Kagiso Rabada has played in 66 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 201 runs at an average of 14.35. His highest score is 26. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 106 wickets at an average of 26.43. His bowling economy rate is 4.98. He has 1 five-wicket haul. His best bowling figure is 6/16.
Rabada made his ODI debut against Bangladesh at Dhaka on July 10, 2015 and the last ODI he played was against Sri Lanka at Cape Town on March 16, 2019.
This Kagiso Rabada: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 23, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Echo Show 5 With 5.5-inch Display Launched at Rs 8,999
- Avengers Endgame Now Needs Rs 696 Crore More to Overtake Avatar As Highest Grossing Movie Ever
- Not Starstruck: Astronomers are Not Pleased About SpaceX's Shining New Satellites
- Nokia 9 PureView India Launch May Take Place on June 6, Alongside Nokia 1 Plus
- YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Student Discount Plans Introduced in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results