Kane Williamson Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Kane Williamson, whose full name is Kane Stuart Williamson, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born August 8, 1990 at Tauranga. He is 28 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Barbados Tridents, Gloucestershire, Gloucestershire 2nd XI, New Zealand Under-19s, Northern Districts, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Yorkshire.Kane Williamson has played in 139 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 5554 runs at an average of 45.90. His highest score is 145 not out. He has scored 11 centuries and 37 half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 35 wickets at an average of 35.60. His bowling economy rate is 5.42. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/22.Williamson made his ODI debut against India at Dambulla on August 10, 2010 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Christchurch on February 16, 2019.This Kane Williamson: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 7.30 AM, June 1, 2019.