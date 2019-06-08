Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kane Williamson Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Kane Williamson is a New Zealand batsman and is part of the New Zealand cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 28 years old.

News18.com

Updated:June 8, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kane Williamson Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
Kane Williamson. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Kane Williamson, whose full name is Kane Stuart Williamson, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born August 8, 1990 at Tauranga. He is 28 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.

He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Barbados Tridents, Gloucestershire, Gloucestershire 2nd XI, New Zealand Under-19s, Northern Districts, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Yorkshire.

Kane Williamson has played in 141 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 5594 runs at an average of 45.85. His highest score is 145 not out. He has scored 11 centuries and 37 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 35 wickets at an average of 35.60. His bowling economy rate is 5.42. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/22.

Williamson made his ODI debut against India at Dambulla on August 10, 2010 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at The Oval on June 5, 2019.

This Kane Williamson: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 4 PM, June 8, 2019.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram