Kusal Mendis: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Balapuwaduge Kusal Gimhan Mendis is a Sri Lanka cricketer. Born on February 2, 1995 in Moratuwa, he is 24 years of age. He is a right-hand wicketkeeper batsman.He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka A Emerging Players, Sri Lanka Under-19s, Sri Lanka Under-23s.Mendis has played 63 ODIs, scoring 1692 runs at an average of 28.67. His highest score is 102. He has scored one century and 15 half-centuries.Mendis made his ODI debut against Ireland at Dublin (Malahide), June 16, 2016. His last ODI was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.This Kusal Mendis: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.