Kusal Perera: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Kusal Perera is a Sri Lankan batsman and is part of the Sri Lanka cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 28-year-old.

News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 2:05 PM IST
Kusal Perera: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
(Image: Twitter)
Mathurage Don Kusal Janith Perera is a Sri Lanka cricketer. Born on August 17, 1990 in Kalubowila, he is 28 years of age. He is a left-hand wicketkeeper batsman.

He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Colts Cricket Club, Rajasthan Royals, Ruhuna, Schools Invitation XI, Southern Express, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Under-19s, Wayamba.

Perera has played 88 ODIs, scoring 2283 runs at an average of 29.26. His highest score is 135. He has scored four centuries and 11 half-centuries.

Perera made his ODI debut against Australia at Adelaide, January 13, 2013. His last ODI was against South Africa at Durban, Mar 10, 2019.

This Kusal Perera: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
