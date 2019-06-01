Kusal Perera: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Mathurage Don Kusal Janith Perera is a Sri Lanka cricketer. Born on August 17, 1990 in Kalubowila, he is 28 years of age. He is a left-hand wicketkeeper batsman.He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Colts Cricket Club, Rajasthan Royals, Ruhuna, Schools Invitation XI, Southern Express, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Under-19s, Wayamba.Perera has played 88 ODIs, scoring 2283 runs at an average of 29.26. His highest score is 135. He has scored four centuries and 11 half-centuries.Perera made his ODI debut against Australia at Adelaide, January 13, 2013. His last ODI was against South Africa at Durban, Mar 10, 2019.This Kusal Perera: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.