Lahiru Thirimanne: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Lahiru Thirimanne is a Sri Lankan bowler and is part of the Sri Lanka cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 29-year-old.

Updated:June 1, 2019, 2:34 PM IST
Lahiru Thirimanne: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
Lahiru Thirimanne plays a shot during the third day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata. (AP Image)
Hettige Don Rumesh Lahiru Thirimanne is a Sri Lanka cricketer. Born on August 9, 1989 in Moratuwa, he is 29 years of age. He is a left-hand top-order batsman and a right-arm medium-fast bowler.

He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Basnahira South, Kandurata Maroons, Prime Bank Cricket Club, Ragama Cricket Club, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Board President's XI, Sri Lanka Board President's XI, Sri Lanka Cricket Development XI, Sri Lanka Under-19s.

Thirimanne has played 118 ODIs, scoring 2990 runs at an average of 35.17. His highest score is 139*. He has scored four centuries and 20 half-centuries.

As a bowler he has taken 3 wickets at an average of 31.33. His economy rate is 5.42 and his best bowling figure is 2/36.

Thirimanne made his ODI debut against India at Dhaka, Jan 5, 2010. His last ODI was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.

This Lahiru Thirimanne: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.
