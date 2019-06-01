Lahiru Thirimanne: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Lahiru Thirimanne: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
Lahiru Thirimanne is a Sri Lankan bowler and is part of the Sri Lanka cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 29-year-old.
Lahiru Thirimanne plays a shot during the third day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata. (AP Image)
Loading...
Hettige Don Rumesh Lahiru Thirimanne is a Sri Lanka cricketer. Born on August 9, 1989 in Moratuwa, he is 29 years of age. He is a left-hand top-order batsman and a right-arm medium-fast bowler.
He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Basnahira South, Kandurata Maroons, Prime Bank Cricket Club, Ragama Cricket Club, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Board President's XI, Sri Lanka Board President's XI, Sri Lanka Cricket Development XI, Sri Lanka Under-19s.
Thirimanne has played 118 ODIs, scoring 2990 runs at an average of 35.17. His highest score is 139*. He has scored four centuries and 20 half-centuries.
As a bowler he has taken 3 wickets at an average of 31.33. His economy rate is 5.42 and his best bowling figure is 2/36.
Thirimanne made his ODI debut against India at Dhaka, Jan 5, 2010. His last ODI was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.
This Lahiru Thirimanne: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.
He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Basnahira South, Kandurata Maroons, Prime Bank Cricket Club, Ragama Cricket Club, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Board President's XI, Sri Lanka Board President's XI, Sri Lanka Cricket Development XI, Sri Lanka Under-19s.
Thirimanne has played 118 ODIs, scoring 2990 runs at an average of 35.17. His highest score is 139*. He has scored four centuries and 20 half-centuries.
As a bowler he has taken 3 wickets at an average of 31.33. His economy rate is 5.42 and his best bowling figure is 2/36.
Thirimanne made his ODI debut against India at Dhaka, Jan 5, 2010. His last ODI was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.
This Lahiru Thirimanne: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.
- Cricket World Cup 2019
- cricket world cup players
- Hettige Don Rumesh Lahiru Thirimanne
- icc world cup 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Denies Visiting Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Royal Baby Archie
- #MeToo Charges Against Queen Director Vikas Bahl Dropped, Will Be Credited for Super 30
- Mouni Roy No Longer in Bole Chudiyan with Nawaz After Producer Accuses Her of Unprofessionalism
- iOS 13 First Look Screenshots: System-Wide Dark Mode, New Reminders App and More
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results