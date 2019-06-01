Take the pledge to vote

Lasith Malinga: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Lasith Malinga is a Sri Lankan fast bowler and is part of the Sri Lanka cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 35-year-old.

Updated:June 1, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
Lasith Malinga: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
File photo of Lasith Malinga.
Separamadu Lasith Malinga is a Sri Lanka cricketer. Born on August 28, 1983 in Galle, he is 35 years of age. He is primarily a right-arm fast bowler and is a right-hand batter.

He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, BCCSL Academy XI, Galle Cricket Club, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, Kent, Melbourne Stars, Montreal Tigers, Mumbai Indians, Nondescripts Cricket Club, Ruhuna, Ruhuna Reds, Ruhuna Royals, Southern Express.

Malinga has played 218 ODIs, taking 322 wickets at an average of 29.03. His economy rate is 5.33 and his best bowling figure is 6/38.

As a batter, he has scored 550 runs at an average of 7.05. His highest score is 56. He has scored zero centuries and one half-century.

Malinga made his ODI debut against United Arab Emirates at Dambulla, July 17, 2004. His last ODI was against South Africa at Cape Town, March 16, 2019.

This Lasith Malinga: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.
