1-min read

Liam Dawson: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3

Liam Dawson is an English all-rounder and is part of the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 29 years old.

News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 10:17 AM IST
Liam Dawson: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3
File photo of Liam Dawson
Loading...
Liam Dawson, whose full name is Liam Andrew Dawson, is an English cricketer. He was born on March 1, 1990 at Swindon, Wiltshire. He is 29 years of age. He is an all-rounder and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is slow left-arm orthodox.

He has played for the following cricket teams: England, England Lions, England Under-19s, Hampshire, Hampshire 2nd XI, Mountaineers, Peshawar Zalmi, Prime Bank Cricket Club, Rangpur Riders.

Liam Dawson has played in 3 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 14 runs at an average of 7. His highest score is 10. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 3 wickets at an average of 32.00. His bowling economy rate is 6.85. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 2/70.

Dawson made his ODI debut against Pakistan at Cardiff on September 4, 2016 and the last ODI he played was against Sri Lanka at Dambulla on October 13, 2018.

This Liam Dawson: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.
Loading...
