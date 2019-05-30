Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Liam Plunkett: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30

Liam Plunkett is an English bowler and is part of the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 34 years old.

News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 8:11 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Liam Plunkett: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
File photo of Liam Plunkett (ECB)
Loading...
Liam Plunkett, whose full name is Liam Edward Plunkett, is an English cricketer. He was born on April 6, 1985 at Middleborough, Yorkshire. He is 34 years of age. He is a primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast.

He has played for the following cricket teams: England, Delhi Daredevils, Dolphins, Durham, Durham 2nd XI, Durham Cricket Board, England Lions, England Under-19s, Melbourne Stars, Sylhet Sixers, Yorkshire.

Liam Plunkett has played in 82 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 584 runs at an average of 19.46. His highest score is 10. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 124 wickets at an average of 30.14. His bowling economy rate is 5.90. He has 1 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 5/52.

Plunkett made his ODI debut against Pakistan at Lahore on December 10, 2006 and the last ODI he played was against Pakistan at Bristol on May 14, 2019.

This Liam Plunkett: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram