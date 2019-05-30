English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Liam Plunkett: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
Liam Plunkett is an English bowler and is part of the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 34 years old.
File photo of Liam Plunkett (ECB)
Liam Plunkett, whose full name is Liam Edward Plunkett, is an English cricketer. He was born on April 6, 1985 at Middleborough, Yorkshire. He is 34 years of age. He is a primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast.
He has played for the following cricket teams: England, Delhi Daredevils, Dolphins, Durham, Durham 2nd XI, Durham Cricket Board, England Lions, England Under-19s, Melbourne Stars, Sylhet Sixers, Yorkshire.
Liam Plunkett has played in 82 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 584 runs at an average of 19.46. His highest score is 10. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 124 wickets at an average of 30.14. His bowling economy rate is 5.90. He has 1 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 5/52.
Plunkett made his ODI debut against Pakistan at Lahore on December 10, 2006 and the last ODI he played was against Pakistan at Bristol on May 14, 2019.
This Liam Plunkett: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
