Liton Das: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 2

Liton Kumar Das is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on October 13, 1994, Dinajpur. He is 24 years of age. He is right-hand wicketkeeper batsman.He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Bangladesh Under-15s, Bangladesh Under-19s, Bangladesh Under-23s, Dhaka Gladiators, East Zone (Bangladesh), North Zone (Bangladesh), Rangpur Division.Das has played in 28 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 584 runs at an average of 21.62. His highest score is 121. He has scored one century and two half-centuries.Das made his ODI debut against India at Dhaka, Jun 18, 2015 and the last ODI he played was against Ireland at Dublin on May 15, 2019.This Liton Das: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 2, 2019.