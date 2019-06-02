Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Liton Das: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 2

Liton Das is a Bangladeshi wicketkeeper and part of the Bangladesh cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 24-year-old.

News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Liton Das: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 2
File photo of Bangladesh cricketer Liton Das.
Loading...
Liton Kumar Das is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on October 13, 1994, Dinajpur. He is 24 years of age. He is right-hand wicketkeeper batsman.

He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Bangladesh Under-15s, Bangladesh Under-19s, Bangladesh Under-23s, Dhaka Gladiators, East Zone (Bangladesh), North Zone (Bangladesh), Rangpur Division.

Das has played in 28 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 584 runs at an average of 21.62. His highest score is 121. He has scored one century and two half-centuries.

Das made his ODI debut against India at Dhaka, Jun 18, 2015 and the last ODI he played was against Ireland at Dublin on May 15, 2019.

This Liton Das: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 2, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram