Lockie Ferguson Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Lockie Ferguson, whose full name is Lachlan Hammond Ferguson, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on June 13, 1991 at Auckland. He is 27 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast.He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Auckland, Auckland Under-19s, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rising Pune Supergiant.Lockie Ferguson has played in 27 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 58 runs at an average of 8.28. His highest score is 19. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 46 wickets at an average of 28.47. His bowling economy rate is 5.61. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 3/21.Ferguson made his ODI debut against Australia at Sydney on December 4, 2016 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dunedin on February 20, 2019.This Lockie Ferguson: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 7.30 AM, June 1, 2019.