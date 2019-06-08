Lockie Ferguson, whose full name is Lachlan Hammond Ferguson, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on June 13, 1991 at Auckland. He is 27 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast.

He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Auckland, Auckland Under-19s, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rising Pune Supergiant.

Lockie Ferguson has played in 29 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 62 runs at an average of 8.85. His highest score is 19. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 50 wickets at an average of 27.44. His bowling economy rate is 5.49. He has 1 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 5/45.

Ferguson made his ODI debut against Australia at Sydney on December 4, 2016 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at The Oval on June 5, 2019.

This Lockie Ferguson: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 4 PM, June 8, 2019.