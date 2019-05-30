Lungi Ngidi: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30

Lungi Ngidi, whose full name is Lungisani Ngidi, is a South African cricketer. He was born on March 29, 1996. He is 23 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast.He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Chennai Super Kings, KwaZulu-Natal Inland Under-19s, Northerns, South Africa Under-19s, Titans.Lungi Ngidi has played in 18 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 40 runs at an average of 20. His highest score is 19 not out. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 34 wickets at an average of 21.64. His bowling economy rate is 5.33. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/51.Ngidi made his ODI debut against India at Cape Town on February 7, 2018 and the last ODI he played was against Sri Lanka at Cape Town on March 16, 2019.This Lungi Ngidi: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.