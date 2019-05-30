English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lungi Ngidi: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
Lungi Ngidi is a South African bowler and is part of the South Africa cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 25 years old.
File photo of Lungi Ngidi.
Loading...
Lungi Ngidi, whose full name is Lungisani Ngidi, is a South African cricketer. He was born on March 29, 1996. He is 23 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast.
He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Chennai Super Kings, KwaZulu-Natal Inland Under-19s, Northerns, South Africa Under-19s, Titans.
Lungi Ngidi has played in 18 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 40 runs at an average of 20. His highest score is 19 not out. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 34 wickets at an average of 21.64. His bowling economy rate is 5.33. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/51.
Ngidi made his ODI debut against India at Cape Town on February 7, 2018 and the last ODI he played was against Sri Lanka at Cape Town on March 16, 2019.
This Lungi Ngidi: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Chennai Super Kings, KwaZulu-Natal Inland Under-19s, Northerns, South Africa Under-19s, Titans.
Lungi Ngidi has played in 18 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 40 runs at an average of 20. His highest score is 19 not out. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 34 wickets at an average of 21.64. His bowling economy rate is 5.33. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/51.
Ngidi made his ODI debut against India at Cape Town on February 7, 2018 and the last ODI he played was against Sri Lanka at Cape Town on March 16, 2019.
This Lungi Ngidi: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Echo Show 5 With 5.5-inch Display Launched at Rs 8,999
- Avengers Endgame Now Needs Rs 696 Crore More to Overtake Avatar As Highest Grossing Movie Ever
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch
- ICC World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch England vs South Africa on Live TV & Online
- YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Student Discount Plans Introduced in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results