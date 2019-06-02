Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mahmadullah: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 2

Mahmadullah is a Bangladeshi allrounder and part of the Bangladesh cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 33-year-old.

News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mahmadullah: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 2
File photo of Mahmadullah.
Loading...
Mohammad Mahmudullah is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on February 4, 1986 in Mymensingh. He is 33 years of age. He is an all-rounder and is a right-handed batter and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.

He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Bangladesh A, Bangladesh Under-19s, Barisal Bulls, Central Zone (Bangladesh), Chittagong Kings, Dhaka Division, Jamaica Tallawahs, Khulna Titans, Quetta Gladiators, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Mahmadullah has played in 175 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 3757 runs at an average of 34.15. His highest score is 124. He has scored three centuries and 20 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 76 wickets at an average of 46.06. His bowling economy rate is 5.16. He has zero five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 3/4.

Mahmadullah made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS), Jul 25, 2007 and the last ODI he played was against West Indies at Dublin (Malahide) on May 17, 2019.

This Mahmadullah: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 2, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram