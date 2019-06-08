Mahmudullah: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 8
Mahmadullah is a Bangladeshi allrounder and part of the Bangladesh cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 33-year-old.
File photo of Mahmadullah.
Mohammad Mahmudullah is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on February 4, 1986 in Mymensingh. He is 33 years of age. He is an all-rounder and is a right-handed batter and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.
He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Bangladesh A, Bangladesh Under-19s, Barisal Bulls, Central Zone (Bangladesh), Chittagong Kings, Dhaka Division, Jamaica Tallawahs, Khulna Titans, Quetta Gladiators, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
Mahmadullah has played in 175 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 3823 runs at an average of 34.44. His highest score is 128 not out. He has scored three centuries and 20 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 76 wickets at an average of 46.06. His bowling economy rate is 5.16. He has zero five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 3/4.
Mahmadullah made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS), Jul 25, 2007 and the last ODI he played was against New Zealand at The Oval on June 5, 2019.
This Mahmadullah: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 3 PM, June 8, 2019.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- England vs Bangladesh | Roy Knocks Out Umpire Wilson En Route Ninth ODI Ton
- Watch: Bill Gates and Warren Buffet Serving Ice Creams to Stunned Customers is Winning Internet
- Dhoni Insignia Furore: BCCI and CoA Haven’t Give Up On Efforts to Convince ICC
- Sophie Turner Now Blames 'Lazy' Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington for GoT Starbucks Coffee Cup Blunder
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Red Family Plans Offer up to 5 Connections on One Bill Plan
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s