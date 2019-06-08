Mahmudullah: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 8

Mohammad Mahmudullah is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on February 4, 1986 in Mymensingh. He is 33 years of age. He is an all-rounder and is a right-handed batter and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.

He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Bangladesh A, Bangladesh Under-19s, Barisal Bulls, Central Zone (Bangladesh), Chittagong Kings, Dhaka Division, Jamaica Tallawahs, Khulna Titans, Quetta Gladiators, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Mahmadullah has played in 175 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 3823 runs at an average of 34.44. His highest score is 128 not out. He has scored three centuries and 20 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 76 wickets at an average of 46.06. His bowling economy rate is 5.16. He has zero five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 3/4.

Mahmadullah made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS), Jul 25, 2007 and the last ODI he played was against New Zealand at The Oval on June 5, 2019.

This Mahmadullah: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 3 PM, June 8, 2019.