Mark Wood: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
Mark Wood is an English bowler and is part of the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 29 years old.
File photo of Mark Wood.
Mark Wood, whose full name is Joseph Liam Denly, is an English cricketer. He was born on January 11, 1990 at Ashington, Northumberland. He is 29 years of age. He is a primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast.
He has played for the following cricket teams: England, England XI, Chennai Super Kings, Durham, Durham 2nd XI, Durham Academy, England Lions, Northumberland, Northumberland Under-13s, Northumberland Under-15s, Northumberland Under-17s.
Mark Wood has played in 41 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 45 runs at an average of 9.00. His highest score is 13. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 43 wickets at an average of 44.69. His bowling economy rate is 5.63. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/33.
Wood made his ODI debut against Ireland at Dublin (Malahide) on May 8, 2015 and the last ODI he played was against Pakistan at Nottingham on May 17, 2019.
This Mark Wood: English cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
