Martin Guptill, whose full name is Martin James Guptill, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on 30, 1986 at Auckland. He is 32 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Auckland, Barbados Tridents, Derbyshire, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, New Zealand Academy, New Zealand Under-19s, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Sunrisers Hyderabad.Martin Guptill has played in 169 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 6440 runs at an average of 43.51. His highest score is 237 not out. He has scored no centuries and 7 half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 4 wickets at an average of 24.50. His bowling economy rate is 5.39. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 2/10.Guptill made his ODI debut against West Indies at Auckland on January 10, 2009 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dunedin on February 20, 2019.This Martin Guptill: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 7.30 AM, June 1, 2019.