Mashrafe Mortaza: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 8
Mashrafe Mortaza is a Bangladeshi bowler and skipper of the Bangladesh cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 35-year-old.
File photo of Mashrafe Mortaza.
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is a Bangladesh cricketer and the captain of the Bangladesh team in the 2019 World Cup. He was born on October 5, 1983 in Norail, Jessore. He is 35 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batter and his bowling style is right-arm fast-medium.
He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Asia XI, Dhaka Gladiators, Khulna Division, Kolkata Knight Riders
Mortaza has played in 209 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has claimed 265 wickets at an average of 31.99. His bowling economy rate is 4.83. He has one five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 6/26.
As a batsman, he has scored 1753 runs at an average of 13.91. His highest score is 51 not out. He has scored zero centuries and one half-century.
Mortaza made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Chittagong, November 23, 2001 and the last ODI he played was against New Zealand at The Oval on June 5, 2019.
This Mashrafe Mortaza: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 3 PM, June 8, 2019.
