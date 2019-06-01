Matt Henry Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Matt Henry, whose full name is Matthew James Henry, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on December 14, 1991 at Christchurch, Canterbury. He is 27 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast-medium.He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Canterbury, Canterbury Under-17s, Canterbury Under-19s, Chennai Super Kings, Derbyshire, Kings XI Punjab, New Zealand A.Matt Henry has played in 43 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 193 runs at an average of 19.3. His highest score is 48 not out. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 78 wickets at an average of 26.21. His bowling economy rate is 5.52. He has 2 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 5/30.Henry made his ODI debut against India at Wellington on January 31, 2014 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dunedin on February 20, 2019.This Matt Henry: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 7.30 AM, June 1, 2019.