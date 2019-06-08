Mehidy Hasan: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 8
Mehidy Hasan is a Bangladeshi batsman and part of the Bangladesh cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 21-year-old.
File photo of Mehidy Hasan
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on October 25, 1997, Khulna. He is 21 years of age. He is an all-rounder and is a right-handed batter and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.
He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Bangladesh Under-19s, Kalabagan Cricket Academy, Rajshahi Kings, Trinbago Knight Riders.
Hasan has played in 30 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 303 runs at an average of 20.20. His highest score is 51. He has scored zero centuries and one half-century.
As a bowler, he has claimed 32 wickets at an average of 34.50. His bowling economy rate is 4.39. He has zero five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/29.
Hasan made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Dambulla, Mar 25, 2017 and the last ODI he played was against New Zealand at The Oval on June 5, 2019.
This Mehidy Hasan: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 3 PM, June 8, 2019.
