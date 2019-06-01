Take the pledge to vote

Milinda Siriwardana: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Milinda Siriwardana is a Sri Lankan allrounder and is part of the Sri Lanka cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 33-year-old.

Updated:June 1, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
Tisse Appuhamilage Milinda Siriwardana is a Sri Lankan cricketer. Born on December 4, 1985 in Nagoda, he is 33 years of age. A left-hand batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler, Siriwardana is an allrounder.

He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Badureliya Sports Club, Basnahira South, Chilaw Marians Cricket Club, Chittagong Division, Colts Cricket Club, Dhaka Division, Kalutara Vidyalaya, Kandurata Maroons, Ragama Cricket Club, Rajshahi Division, Ruhuna, Saracens, Sebastianites Cricket and Athletic Club, Sri Lanka A, Victoria Sporting Club.

Siriwardana has played 26 ODIs, scoring 513 runs at an average of 23.31. His highest score is 66. He has scored zero centuries and three half-centuries.

As a bowler he has taken 9 wickets at an average of 58.88. His economy rate is 5.39 and his best bowling figure is 2/27.

Siriwardana made his ODI debut against Pakistan at Dambulla, July 11, 2015. His last ODI was against Pakistan at Sharjah, October 23, 2017.

This Milinda Siriwardana: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
