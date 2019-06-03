India Have a Better Chance: Misbah-ul-Haq Backs Virat Kohli's Men vs Pakistan in ICC World Cup 2019

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq stressed on the unpredictability of India-Pakistan clashes but admitted that "India have a better chance" when the two teams face each other in the ICC World Cup 2019.India vs Pakistan is the 22nd match of the World Cup and will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 16. By then, India would have played three matches (South Africa, Australia and New Zealand) while Pakistan would have completed four matches (West Indies, England, Sri Lanka and Australia).Even as Misbah overall backed India to take the cake once again at the World Cup stage, he said at Salaam Cricket 2019, "Pakistan is a dangerous team. In cricket, you cannot say anything. This Pakistan team is capable."He, however, then added that Pakistan faced a "collapse in the last match" which is why "India have a better chance.""India and England are the two favourites."Misbah then brought up the historic rivalry between the two countries and said one never knows what can happen in World Cups. However, he did admit that India beat Pakistan in World Cups even when his country were generally the stronger unit."Given the rivalry, intensity... You never know what can happen in World Cups. Pakistan were strong in the 1990s yet India would win every time in World Cups."Misbah was all praise for Virat Kohli and said his hunger was a massive positive for the Men-in-Blue."Of course, Virat Kohli is the best batsman across formats, his hunger to perform in match-winning ways is a great positive for the team. but it's also negative at times, when such a big factor fails, suddenly all the positivity can turn into negativity."Virat is the key for India, no doubt they have MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and strong bowling but Virat will be key during pressure matches."Misbah then drew comparison between the 2017 Champions Trophy final and the Asia Cup and said Pakistan were complacent ahead of the Asia Cup clash last year."Pakistan was lucky in the final of the Champions Trophy 2017 and India was still a better team but the luck and momentum favoured Pakistan. In Asia Cup (2018) maybe without Kohli, Pakistan thought that they could beat India easily. But the biggest difference between them right now is the experience and match-winning performances where Pakistan are lacking somewhat."We couldn't finish off matches against England and the team needs a good win otherwise such problems will go on piling up after every match. We are still thinking about the playing 11 instead of the opposition."