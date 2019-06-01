Mitchell Santner Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Mitchell Santner, whose full name is Mitchell Josef Santner, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on February 5, 1992 at Hamilton. He is 27 years of age. He is an all-rounder and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm medium.He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Chennai Super Kings, New Zealand Masters, Northern Districts, Northern Districts A, Northern Districts Under-19s.Mitchell Santner has played in 59 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 826 runs at an average of 27.53. His highest score is 67. He has scored no centuries and 2 half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 63 wickets at an average of 34.71. His bowling economy rate is 4.90. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 5/50.Santner made his ODI debut against England at Birmingham on January 9, 2015 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dunedin on February 20, 2019.This Mitchell Santner: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 7.30 AM, June 1, 2019.