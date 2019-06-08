Mitchell Santner Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
Mitchell Santner is a New Zealand batsman and is part of the New Zealand cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 27 years old.
Mitchell Santner (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Mitchell Santner, whose full name is Mitchell Josef Santner, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on February 5, 1992 at Hamilton. He is 27 years of age. He is an all-rounder and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm medium.
He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Chennai Super Kings, New Zealand Masters, Northern Districts, Northern Districts A, Northern Districts Under-19s.
Mitchell Santner has played in 61 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 843 runs at an average of 28.10. His highest score is 67. He has scored no centuries and 2 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 65 wickets at an average of 34.35. His bowling economy rate is 4.87. He has 1 five-wicket haul. His best bowling figure is 5/50.
Santner made his ODI debut against England at Birmingham on January 9, 2015 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at The Oval on June 5, 2019.
This Mitchell Santner: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 4 PM, June 8, 2019.
