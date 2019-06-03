Moeen Ali: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3

Moeen Ali, is a British cricketer from Warwickshire. He was born on June 18, 1987 at Birmingham, Warwickshire. He is 31 years of age. He is primarily a batting all-rounder. He is a left-handed batman and his bowling style is off-break.Moeen Ali has played for the following teams: England, England XI, Matabeleland Tuskers, Worcestershire, Royal Challengers Bangalore, England Under-19, Duronto Rajshahi, England Lions.Moeen Ali has played in 97 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1694 runs at an average of 25.99. His highest score is 128. He has scored 3 centuries and 5 half-centuries.As a bowler, Ali has picked 80 wickets at an average of 49.02. His bowling economy rate is 5.28 and his best bowling figures are 4/46.Ali played his debut ODI match on at North Sound on Feb 28, 2014 against West Indies. His latest ODI match was England v South Africa at The Oval, May 30, 2019 .An English cricketer of Pakistani descent, Moeen Ali, played county cricket for Warwickshire before moving over to Worcestershire after the 2006 season. He enjoyed a successful stint at Warwickshire, winning the NBC Dennis Compton Award for two years in a row in 2004 and 2005.This Moeen Ali: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.