Moeen Ali: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30

Moeen Ali, is a British cricketer from Warwickshire. He was born on June 18, 1987 at Birmingham, Warwickshire. He is 31 years of age. He is primarily a left-handed batman and his bowling style is off-break.Moeen Ali has played for the following teams:England, England XI, Matabeleland Tuskers, Worcestershire, Royal Challengers Bangalore, England Under-19, Duronto Rajshahi, England Lions.Moeen Ali has played in 96 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1691 runs at an average of 26.01. His highest score is 128. He has scored 3 centuries and 5 half-centuries.Ali played his debut ODI match on at North Sound on Feb 28, 2014 against West Indies. His latest ODI match was England v Pakistan at Leeds, May 19, 2019 .An English cricketer of Pakistani descent, Moeen Ali, played county cricket for Warwickshire before moving over to Worcestershire after the 2006 season. He enjoyed a successful stint at Warwickshire, winning the NBC Dennis Compton Award for two years in a row in 2004 and 2005.This Moeen Ali: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.