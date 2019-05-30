English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Moeen Ali: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
Moeen Ali is a British batsman playing from the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 31 years old.
File photo of Moeen Ali (Getty Images)
Moeen Ali, is a British cricketer from Warwickshire. He was born on June 18, 1987 at Birmingham, Warwickshire. He is 31 years of age. He is primarily a left-handed batman and his bowling style is off-break.
Moeen Ali has played for the following teams:England, England XI, Matabeleland Tuskers, Worcestershire, Royal Challengers Bangalore, England Under-19, Duronto Rajshahi, England Lions.
Moeen Ali has played in 96 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1691 runs at an average of 26.01. His highest score is 128. He has scored 3 centuries and 5 half-centuries.
Ali played his debut ODI match on at North Sound on Feb 28, 2014 against West Indies. His latest ODI match was England v Pakistan at Leeds, May 19, 2019 .
An English cricketer of Pakistani descent, Moeen Ali, played county cricket for Warwickshire before moving over to Worcestershire after the 2006 season. He enjoyed a successful stint at Warwickshire, winning the NBC Dennis Compton Award for two years in a row in 2004 and 2005.
This Moeen Ali: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
