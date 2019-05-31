Mohammad Amir: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31

Mohammad Amir is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on April 13, 1992 at Karachi, Sind. He is 27 years of age. He is a left-arm fast bowler and his batting style is left-handed.He has played for the following cricket teams: Pakistan, Essex, Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Lahore Blues, National Bank of Pakistan, Rawalpindi Rams, Sind, Sui Southern Gas Corporation, Sialkot, Pakistan Under-19, Chittagong Vikings, Dhaka Dynamites, Karachi Kings, Pakistanis, Maratha Arabians.Mohammad Amir has played in 51 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 352 runs at an average of 19.55. His highest score is 73 not out. He has scored 0 centuries and 2 half-centuries.Amir made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Dambulla on July 30, 2009 and the last ODI he played was against England at The Oval on May 9, 2019.This Mohammad Amir: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.