Mohammad Mithun: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 2

Mohammad Mithun is a Bangladeshi batsman and part of the Bangladesh cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 28-year-old.

Mohammad Mithun: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 2
Bangladeshi batsman Mohammad Mithun plays a shot during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (AP Photo)
Mohammad Mithun is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on March 2, 1991. He is 28 years of age. He is right-hand wicketkeeper batsman who plays in the top order.

He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Bangladesh A, Bangladesh Cricket Board Academy, Bangladesh Under-19s, Bangladesh Under-23s, Kalabagan Krira Chakra, Khulna Division, Khulna Royal Bengals, South Zone (Bangladesh), Sylhet Division.

Mithun has played in 18 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 420 runs at an average of 32.30. His highest score is 63. He has scored zero centuries and four half-centuries.

Mithun made his ODI debut against India at Dhaka, Jun 17, 2014 and the last ODI he played was against West Indies at Dublin (Malahide) on May 17, 2019.

This Mohammad Mithun: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 2, 2019.
