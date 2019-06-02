Mohammad Saifuddin: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 2

Mohammad Saifuddin is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on November 1, 1996 in Feni, Chittagong. He is 22 years of age. He is a bowling allrounder and is a left-handed batter and his bowling style is right-arm medium-fast.He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Bangladesh Under-19s, Chittagong Division.Saifuddin has played in 13 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 175 runs at an average of 29.16. His highest score is 50. He has scored zero centuries and one half-century.As a bowler, he has claimed 11 wickets at an average of 44.72. His bowling economy rate is 5.23. He has zero five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 3/45.Saifuddin made his ODI debut against South Africa at Kimberley, October 15, 2017 and the last ODI he played was against West Indies at Dublin (Malahide) on May 17, 2019.This Mohammad Saifuddin: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 2, 2019.