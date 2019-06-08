Take the pledge to vote

Mohammad Saifuddin: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 8

Mohammad Saifuddin is a Bangladeshi batsman and part of the Bangladesh cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 28-year-old.

Updated:June 8, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
Mohammad Saifuddin: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 8
Mohammad Saifuddin (Image/AFP)
Mohammad Saifuddin is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on November 1, 1996 in Feni, Chittagong. He is 22 years of age. He is a bowling allrounder and is a left-handed batter and his bowling style is right-arm medium-fast.

He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Bangladesh Under-19s, Chittagong Division.

Saifuddin has played in 15 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 204 runs at an average of 29.14. His highest score is 50. He has scored zero centuries and one half-century.

As a bowler, he has claimed 15 wickets at an average of 39.33. His bowling economy rate is 5.41. He has zero five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 3/45.

Saifuddin made his ODI debut against South Africa at Kimberley, October 15, 2017 and the last ODI he played was against New Zealand at The Oval on June 5, 2019.

This Mohammad Saifuddin: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 3 PM, June 8, 2019.

Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
