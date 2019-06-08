Take the pledge to vote

Mosaddek Hossain: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 8

Mosaddek Hossain is a Bangladeshi batsman and part of the Bangladesh cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 23-year-old.

Updated:June 8, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
File photo of Mosaddek Hossain (Image: AFP)
Mosaddek Hossain Saikat is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on December 10, 1995 in Mymensingh. He is 23 years of age. He is a right-hand middle-order batter and bowls right-arm offbreak.

He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Abahani Limited, Bangladesh A, Bangladesh Under-17s, Bangladesh Under-19s, Dhaka Division, East Zone (Bangladesh).

Hossain has played in 28 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 444 runs at an average of 31.71. His highest score is 52 not out. He has scored 0 centuries and two half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 13 wickets at an average of 43.53. His bowling economy rate is 4.95. He has zero five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 3/13.

Hossain made his ODI debut against Afghanistan at Dhaka, September 28, 2016 and the last ODI he played was against New Zealand at the Oval on June 5, 2019.

This Mosaddek Hossain: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 3 PM, June 8, 2019.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
