Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahim is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on June 9, 1987 in Bogra. He is 31 years of age. He is right-hand wicketkeeper batsman.

He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Bangladesh Under-19s, Karachi Kings, North Zone (Bangladesh), Rajshahi Division, Rajshahi Kings, Sylhet Division, Sylhet Royals.

Das has played in 207 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 5655 runs at an average of 35.12. His highest score is 144. He has scored six centuries and 34 half-centuries.

Das made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Harare, August 6, 2006 and the last ODI he played was against New Zealand at The Oval on June 5, 2019.

This Mushfiqur Rahim: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 3 PM, June 8, 2019.