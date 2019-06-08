English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mushfiqur Rahim: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 8
Mushfiqur Rahim is a Bangladeshi wicketkeeper batsman and part of the Bangladesh cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 31-year-old.
File photo of Mushfiqur Rahim. (Twitter: ICC)
Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahim is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on June 9, 1987 in Bogra. He is 31 years of age. He is right-hand wicketkeeper batsman.
He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Bangladesh Under-19s, Karachi Kings, North Zone (Bangladesh), Rajshahi Division, Rajshahi Kings, Sylhet Division, Sylhet Royals.
Das has played in 207 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 5655 runs at an average of 35.12. His highest score is 144. He has scored six centuries and 34 half-centuries.
Das made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Harare, August 6, 2006 and the last ODI he played was against New Zealand at The Oval on June 5, 2019.
This Mushfiqur Rahim: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 3 PM, June 8, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
