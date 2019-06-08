Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mustafizur Rahman: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 8

Mustafizur Rahman is a Bangladeshi bowler and is part of the Bangladesh cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 23-year-old.

News18.com

Updated:June 8, 2019, 2:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mustafizur Rahman: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 8
Mustafizur Rahman (Picture Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...

Mustafizur Rahman is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on September 6, 1995 at Satkhira. He is 23 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is left-arm fast-medium.

He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Abahani Limited, Bangladesh Under-19s, Khulna Division, Lahore Qalandars, Mumbai Indians, South Zone (Bangladesh), Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sussex.

Mustafizur Rahman has played in 48 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 57 runs at an average of 9.50. His highest score is 18 not out. He has scored 0 centuries and 0 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 86 wickets at an average of 22.83. His bowling economy rate is 4.96. He has 3 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 6/43.

Mustafizur made his ODI debut against India at Dhaka on June 18, 2015 and the last ODI he played was against New Zealand at The Oval on June 5, 2019.

This Mustafizur Rahman: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 3 PM, June 8, 2019.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram