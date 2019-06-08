Mustafizur Rahman: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 8
Mustafizur Rahman is a Bangladeshi bowler and is part of the Bangladesh cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 23-year-old.
Mustafizur Rahman (Picture Credit: Getty Images)
Mustafizur Rahman is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on September 6, 1995 at Satkhira. He is 23 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is left-arm fast-medium.
He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Abahani Limited, Bangladesh Under-19s, Khulna Division, Lahore Qalandars, Mumbai Indians, South Zone (Bangladesh), Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sussex.
Mustafizur Rahman has played in 48 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 57 runs at an average of 9.50. His highest score is 18 not out. He has scored 0 centuries and 0 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 86 wickets at an average of 22.83. His bowling economy rate is 4.96. He has 3 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 6/43.
Mustafizur made his ODI debut against India at Dhaka on June 18, 2015 and the last ODI he played was against New Zealand at The Oval on June 5, 2019.
This Mustafizur Rahman: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 3 PM, June 8, 2019.
- Bangladesh 2019 world cup cricket team
- Bangladesh cricket team
- cricket world cup players
- icc world cup 2019
