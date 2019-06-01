Take the pledge to vote

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Picks: Predicted Best XI, Team News, Injury Update, How to Watch

New Zealand will go into the ICC World Cup 2019 match as the favourites while Sri Lanka would want to spring a huge surprise.

Updated:June 1, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Picks: Predicted Best XI, Team News, Injury Update, How to Watch
Trent Boult should be one of the major picks for Dream 11 for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New Zealand and Sri Lanka will both play their first matches of the Cricket World cup 2019 on Saturday and will look to begin their campaign on a winning note.

Considering the team form, New Zealand will go in as favourites for the match while if Sri Lanka manage to topple New Zealand, it will be considered as a huge upset.

New Zealand's bowling should dominate the bowling pick for Dream 11 while Kane Williamson as the main batsman and captain is an absolute no-brainer. Sri Lanka batsmen, however, might come handy and cheap. If you are still starting out with the fantasy cricket game, you can click here for a quick starter guide.

The match will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. It starts at 3.00 PM IST on Saturday. The game will be live on Star Sports. Live streaming available on Hotstar.

NZ vs SL Predicted Playing XIs:

New Zealand (NZ) Playing 11 (Probable): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Sri Lanka (SL) Playing 11 (Probable): Dimuth Karunaratne(C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (WK), Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, IsuruUdana, Jeevan Mendis, Lasith Malinga and Suranga Lakmal.

Dream 11 Picks

Batsmen: Kusal Perera (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Angelo Mathews (VC), Dimuth Karunaratne, Ross Taylor

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Lasith Malinga, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
