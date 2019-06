New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Picks: Predicted Best XI, Team News, Injury Update, How to Watch

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will both play their first matches of the Cricket World cup 2019 on Saturday and will look to begin their campaign on a winning note.Considering the team form, New Zealand will go in as favourites for the match while if Sri Lanka manage to topple New Zealand, it will be considered as a huge upset.New Zealand's bowling should dominate the bowling pick for Dream 11 while Kane Williamson as the main batsman and captain is an absolute no-brainer. Sri Lanka batsmen, however, might come handy and cheap. If you are still starting out with the fantasy cricket game, you can click here for a quick starter guide The match will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. It starts at 3.00 PM IST on Saturday. The game will be live on Star Sports. Live streaming available on Hotstar.Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.Dimuth Karunaratne(C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (WK), Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, IsuruUdana, Jeevan Mendis, Lasith Malinga and Suranga Lakmal.Kusal Perera (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Angelo Mathews (VC), Dimuth Karunaratne, Ross TaylorThisara Perera, Mitchell SantnerLasith Malinga, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult