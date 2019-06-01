English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nuwan Pradeep: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
Nuwan Pradeep is a Sri Lankan bowler and is part of the Sri Lanka cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 32-year-old.
File photo of Nuwan Pradeep.
Aththachchi Nuwan Pradeep Roshan Fernando is a Sri Lanka cricketer. Born on October 19, 1986 in Negombo, he is 32 years of age. He is primarily a right-arm fast-medium bowler and is a right-hand batter.
He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Basnahira North, Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, Burgher Recreation Club, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Cricket Development XI, Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club.
Pradeep has played 35 ODIs, taking 42 wickets at an average of 38.69. His economy rate is 6.10 and his best bowling figure is 4/34.
As a batter, he has scored 27 runs at an average of 5.4. His highest score is 7. He has scored zero centuries and zero half-centuries.
Pradeep made his ODI debut against India at Colombo, July 31, 2012. His last ODI was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.
This Nuwan Pradeep: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.
Aththachchi Nuwan Pradeep Roshan Fernando
Cricket World Cup 2019
cricket world cup players
icc world cup 2019
