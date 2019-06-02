English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Can't Defeat Virat Kohli's Team India in World Cup 2019, Says Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina is confident that with Virat Kohli’s balanced squad, Pakistan will not hold a chance to break Team India’s World Cup record.
File photo of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina.
New Delhi: As India gears up for its upcoming World Cup 2019 opening, veteran batsman Suresh Raina believes that the Men in Blue cannot be defeated by arch-rival Pakistan if the team can gain momentum in their opening fixtures of the ICC tournament.
The aggressive left-handed middle-order batsman is confident that with Virat Kohli’s balanced squad, Pakistan will not hold a chance to break Team India’s World Cup record.
“I do not think that at this point of time, any of the players will be thinking about Pakistan match because we need to do well in our initial matches and if we will be able to win those matches then I do not think there will be an issue for Pakistan match,” ANI quoted Raina.
Further, Raina is optimistic that the record of six consecutive wins in as many meetings will remain unblemished when the Men in Blue meet Pakistan in the World Cup on June 16 at the Old Trafford in Manchester.
“But in case we lose some of the matches, then I can say that there will be pressure on India for the Pakistan match, but if we win the first three matches then I do not think our World Cup record is going to break and Pakistan cannot beat us,” he added.
The 32-year-old also said that the Indian team understands the significance of a good start. “We have a good squad for this World Cup with quality players and they are really doing good in all the departments especially in batting and bowling. In this World Cup, we will have to play nine matches and a good start is very important,” Raina added.
The BCCI had announced Team India’s 15-member provisional squad in April.
Moreover, heaping praise on India skipper Virat Kohli and former captain MS Dhoni, who lead the Indian team to astounding victory in 2011 World Cup, Raina said that the duo will have a pivotal role in the premier tournament.
“Virat Kohli is the key player of this World Cup and apart from him Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni), I think his role will be crucial for this world cup he has done a lot for Indian cricket and he is the most experienced player of the squad,” he said.
Speaking about competition, Raina said that only England and South Africa have the potential to come in India’s way in lifting the 2019 World Cup trophy.
“I think if we beat teams like South Africa and England then I do not think any team can stop us to win the world cup.” He said.
India will debut in ICC World Cup 2019 against South Africa on June 5.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
