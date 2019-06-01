'PUBG for Men in Blue': Team India Dons Fatigues for 'Fun Day Out', Fans Remind of Practice

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
'PUBG for Men in Blue': Team India Dons Fatigues for 'Fun Day Out', Fans Remind of Practice
Dressed up in paintball uniforms, MS Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were beaming with exuberance in the photograph shared by the BCCI.
Image shared by BCCI/Twitter
Loading...
New Delhi: As Virat Kohli’s Team India basked in the woods and enjoyed a time-out from practice four days before they face South Africa on June 5, the Indian cricket board posted pictures of the cricketers’ "fun day” on its official Twitter account. However, Team India’s “fun day out in the woods” didn’t go do down well with anxious Twitterati who reminded the players of their upcoming match in ICC World Cup 2019. Some even referred the cricketers as PUBG players.
Dressed up in paintball uniforms, MS Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were beaming with exuberance in the photograph shared by the BCCI. While some followers bombarded the post questioning Team India’s timing of recess, some even declared India’s upcoming defeat at the hands of the proteas.
Team India will play the opening match in the World Cup 2019 against South Africa on June 5. Before taking on India, South Africa will face Bangladesh on Wednesday in Southampton.
Dressed up in paintball uniforms, MS Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were beaming with exuberance in the photograph shared by the BCCI. While some followers bombarded the post questioning Team India’s timing of recess, some even declared India’s upcoming defeat at the hands of the proteas.
Pubg time for the Men In Blue!🔥🇮🇳#TeamIndia #DhoniAtCWC19— Ms. Dhoni ,Virat kohli Team Fan Club (@imdhoni70) May 31, 2019
Pic Courtesy : @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/88baEBUCc8
CC - @vikrantgupta73— Sharique 🏏 (@ShariqueAghaz) May 31, 2019
They are not practising. Aise jeetenge WC.
There goes our world cup dream... Somewhere deep in the woods 😂— Kalaiyarasan Raja (@KalaiKing444) May 31, 2019
CC - @vikrantgupta73— Sharique 🏏 (@ShariqueAghaz) May 31, 2019
They are not practising. Aise jeetenge WC.
Get back to cricket guys....— Joydeep Ganguly (@joydeepg9) May 31, 2019
New Characters in PubG - Dhoni Kuldeep and Chahal pic.twitter.com/v6Str7WY8l— Contractor Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) May 31, 2019
Fun days should come after winning the trophy 🏆. Stay focused. All the best 👍 #teamindia— Sunil Rathinam (@sunil_rathinam) June 1, 2019
Practice kaun karega?— abhi (@Fake_Acc18) May 31, 2019
ye sab to ghumne hi gaye he...— arpit gurjar (@ArpitGurjar) May 31, 2019
Fun fun me world Cup na chla jaye kahi.— Ravi singh (@ravigaharwar1) May 31, 2019
Be careful
Team India will play the opening match in the World Cup 2019 against South Africa on June 5. Before taking on India, South Africa will face Bangladesh on Wednesday in Southampton.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #MeToo Charges Against Queen Director Vikas Bahl Dropped, Will Be Credited for Super 30
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
- Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review – Small Wonder
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Software Update Brings Wide-Angle Night Mode, May Security Patch
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results