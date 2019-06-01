Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'PUBG for Men in Blue': Team India Dons Fatigues for 'Fun Day Out', Fans Remind of Practice

Dressed up in paintball uniforms, MS Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were beaming with exuberance in the photograph shared by the BCCI.

News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'PUBG for Men in Blue': Team India Dons Fatigues for 'Fun Day Out', Fans Remind of Practice
Image shared by BCCI/Twitter
Loading...
New Delhi: As Virat Kohli’s Team India basked in the woods and enjoyed a time-out from practice four days before they face South Africa on June 5, the Indian cricket board posted pictures of the cricketers’ "fun day” on its official Twitter account. However, Team India’s “fun day out in the woods” didn’t go do down well with anxious Twitterati who reminded the players of their upcoming match in ICC World Cup 2019. Some even referred the cricketers as PUBG players.

Dressed up in paintball uniforms, MS Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were beaming with exuberance in the photograph shared by the BCCI. While some followers bombarded the post questioning Team India’s timing of recess, some even declared India’s upcoming defeat at the hands of the proteas.





















Team India will play the opening match in the World Cup 2019 against South Africa on June 5. Before taking on India, South Africa will face Bangladesh on Wednesday in Southampton.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram