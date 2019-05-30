English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Quinton de Kock: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
Quinton de Kock is a South African batsman and is part of the South Africa national team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 26 years old.
South Africa's Quinton De Kock in action. (Image: Reuters)
Quinton de Kock is a South African cricketer. He was born on December 17, 1992 in Johannesburg. He is 26 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and a left-handed one and a wicketkeeper.
He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Delhi Daredevils, Easterns, Gauteng, Gauteng Under-19s, Lions, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, South Africa Under-19s, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Titans.
Quinton de Kock has played in 106 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 4602 runs at an average of 45.56. His highest score is 178. He has scored 14 centuries and 21 half-centuries.
de Kock made his ODI debut against New Zealand at Paarl on January 19, 2013 and the last ODI he played was against Sri Lanka at Cape Town on March 16, 2019.
This Quinton de Kock: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
