Watch: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shahzad's Pep Dance on Salman Khan Song 'Aaj ki Party' Will Crack You Up

New Delhi: Even after a bitter defeat against Sri Lanka, Team Afghanistan brought joy to its fans as opening batsman Mohammad Shahzad broke into a hilarious dance on Bollywood song “Aaj ki party”.

As far as the “fun” factor goes, Afghanistan Cricket team is the clear favourites, said ICC as it posted the entertaining video on social media. "If the @cricketworldcup was awarded to the team that has the most fun, the @afghanistancricketboard would be clear favourites," the ICC caption read.

If the @cricketworldcup was awarded to the team that has the most fun, @ACBofficials would be clear favourites #AfghanAtalan #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/2mWm1iZQFO — ICC (@ICC) 4 June 2019

In the video, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad and spinner Rashid Khan can be seen shaking a leg on Bollywood’s Bhai, Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The video left fans, who were otherwise dismayed by the team’s loss, in splits.

Completely engrossed in the pep song, Shahzad broke into twists and twirls and even hit Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib in fun and asked him to join. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s finger spinner who is known for his variations, Rashid Khan could be seen grooving beside Shahzad.

The ICC’s post was soon flooded with a flurry of comments by excited fans across the globe.

"He dances in a very funny mood not thinking of what others would say !!! Best video I saw today.. funny but loved it," a user commented on the Instagram post.

"No Offence to Shahzad , but It is the next step of Famous Anaconda Dance," another one commented.

"Rashid is so cute,” said another.

