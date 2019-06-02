Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rashid Khan Reveals How 'Special Bat' Gifted to Him by Virat Kohli Was Stolen

Rashid Khan revealed that he had grabbed a bat from Virat Kohli but soon his Afghan teammate took it out of his bag and kept it.

News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
Rashid Khan Reveals How 'Special Bat' Gifted to Him by Virat Kohli Was Stolen
File photo of Virat Kohli and Rashid Khan.
New Delhi: Indian skipper and stellar batsman Virat Kohli is known to liberally offer his bats to many of his rivals on field. The man who lets his bat do the talking won hearts when he handed his bat to Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir during the World T20 in 2016. Now, Afghanistan’s finger spinner who is known for his variations, Rashid Khan has revealed how the Indian skipper’s bat landed up with him.

Before Saturday’s Afghanistan vs Australia match opened, Khan spoke about his various anecdotes about his tendency to grab bats from the top players of the world.

"When you are (learning) the skills of batting, you need to have a good bat. I got a few from the players. I got one from Virat (Kohli), I got from Davey (David Warner), I got one from KL Rahul and those are special bats. That will help me to make some runs in the World Cup," Cricket.com quoted Rashid Khan.

Narrating how he lost Indian Skipper Virat Kohli's special gift to him, Khan said, “When I was batting with the bat against Ireland, I flicked one for four – I wanted to hit a boundary and it went for six. I was like ‘what happened? That went for six? I was like ‘there is something in the bat’. I loved the bat. It was like every ball I hit went for six. There was something special in that bat. As soon as I came to the pavilion, our previous captain Asghar Afghan, he came up to me and said, ‘give me that bat’ and I was like ‘oh no’."

“He had already taken it out from my bag and put it in his own bag. That was a special bat, from a special player as well. He took that bat and I hope he doesn’t do well with that and gives it back,” said a smiling Rashid Khan.

The all-rounder who has a batting average of 22 in limited over format reportedly has ten bats in his kit.


| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
