Rashid Khan Reveals How 'Special Bat' Gifted to Him by Virat Kohli Was Stolen

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Rashid Khan Reveals How 'Special Bat' Gifted to Him by Virat Kohli Was Stolen
Rashid Khan revealed that he had grabbed a bat from Virat Kohli but soon his Afghan teammate took it out of his bag and kept it.
File photo of Virat Kohli and Rashid Khan.
Loading...
New Delhi: Indian skipper and stellar batsman Virat Kohli is known to liberally offer his bats to many of his rivals on field. The man who lets his bat do the talking won hearts when he handed his bat to Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir during the World T20 in 2016. Now, Afghanistan’s finger spinner who is known for his variations, Rashid Khan has revealed how the Indian skipper’s bat landed up with him.
Before Saturday’s Afghanistan vs Australia match opened, Khan spoke about his various anecdotes about his tendency to grab bats from the top players of the world.
"When you are (learning) the skills of batting, you need to have a good bat. I got a few from the players. I got one from Virat (Kohli), I got from Davey (David Warner), I got one from KL Rahul and those are special bats. That will help me to make some runs in the World Cup," Cricket.com quoted Rashid Khan.
Narrating how he lost Indian Skipper Virat Kohli's special gift to him, Khan said, “When I was batting with the bat against Ireland, I flicked one for four – I wanted to hit a boundary and it went for six. I was like ‘what happened? That went for six? I was like ‘there is something in the bat’. I loved the bat. It was like every ball I hit went for six. There was something special in that bat. As soon as I came to the pavilion, our previous captain Asghar Afghan, he came up to me and said, ‘give me that bat’ and I was like ‘oh no’."
“He had already taken it out from my bag and put it in his own bag. That was a special bat, from a special player as well. He took that bat and I hope he doesn’t do well with that and gives it back,” said a smiling Rashid Khan.
The all-rounder who has a batting average of 22 in limited over format reportedly has ten bats in his kit.
Before Saturday’s Afghanistan vs Australia match opened, Khan spoke about his various anecdotes about his tendency to grab bats from the top players of the world.
"When you are (learning) the skills of batting, you need to have a good bat. I got a few from the players. I got one from Virat (Kohli), I got from Davey (David Warner), I got one from KL Rahul and those are special bats. That will help me to make some runs in the World Cup," Cricket.com quoted Rashid Khan.
Narrating how he lost Indian Skipper Virat Kohli's special gift to him, Khan said, “When I was batting with the bat against Ireland, I flicked one for four – I wanted to hit a boundary and it went for six. I was like ‘what happened? That went for six? I was like ‘there is something in the bat’. I loved the bat. It was like every ball I hit went for six. There was something special in that bat. As soon as I came to the pavilion, our previous captain Asghar Afghan, he came up to me and said, ‘give me that bat’ and I was like ‘oh no’."
“He had already taken it out from my bag and put it in his own bag. That was a special bat, from a special player as well. He took that bat and I hope he doesn’t do well with that and gives it back,” said a smiling Rashid Khan.
The all-rounder who has a batting average of 22 in limited over format reportedly has ten bats in his kit.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kids Start to Warm to Project World Cup, with a Dash of IPL!
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results