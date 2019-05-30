English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rassie van der Dussen: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
Rassie van der Dussen is a South African batsman and is part of the South Africa national team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 30 years old.
South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen in action. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Rassie van der Dussen, whose full name is Hendrik Erasmus van der Dussen is a South African cricketer. He was born on February 7, 1989 in Pretoria. He is 30 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and a right-handed one and his bowling style is legbreak.
He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Lions, North West, Northerns, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Vancouver Knights.
Rassie van der Dussen has played in 9 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 353 runs at an average of 88.25. His highest score is 93. He has scored 0 centuries and 4 half-centuries.
He has no international bowling experience.
van der Dussen made his ODI debut against Pakistan at Port Elizabeth on January 19, 2019 and the last ODI he played was against Sri Lanka at Cape Town on March 16, 2019.
This Rassie van der Dussen: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Lions, North West, Northerns, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Vancouver Knights.
Rassie van der Dussen has played in 9 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 353 runs at an average of 88.25. His highest score is 93. He has scored 0 centuries and 4 half-centuries.
He has no international bowling experience.
van der Dussen made his ODI debut against Pakistan at Port Elizabeth on January 19, 2019 and the last ODI he played was against Sri Lanka at Cape Town on March 16, 2019.
This Rassie van der Dussen: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- She Even Left Me, Says Salman Khan Seemingly Confirming He and Katrina Kaif Were in Relationship
- Alphabet’s Loon Balloons Were Beaming LTE in Peru, Within 48 Hours of The Earthquake
- ICC World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch England vs South Africa on Live TV & Online
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | The Stage is Set, Build up Done - But the Noise is Missing
- Remember 'Egg Boy' From Australia? He Just Donated Rs 48 Lakh to Christchurch Victims
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results