1-min read

ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma and Team India Let Their Hair Down With Dumb Charades

Rohit Sharma and Team India took some time off from the pressure of cricket and shared a few lighter moments on bus ride from Southampton to Manchester.

News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2019, 5:39 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma and Team India Let Their Hair Down With Dumb Charades
(Photo Credit: Reuters) Rohit Sharma has taken a chill pill ahead of Thursday's match against West Indies, even engaging in a game of charades on the bus ride to Manchester.
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma has taken it upon himself to unwind after India's edgy and nail-biting win over Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 on Saturday.

Afghanistan had India on the ropes for the entirety of the match before the Men in Blue snuck around to grab the win by a narrow margin, courtesy some excellent bowling from Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami.

Rohit, on Saturday, had a rare off day when he was bowled out for a paltry 1 after two hundreds and a half century earlier in the tournament. Ahead of Thursday's match against West Indies at Old Trafford, Rohit seems to have found a way to let the nerves of close victory go.

On the ride from Southampton to Manchester, the Indian team was seen enjoying a bit of downtime, which Rohit was only too eager to join in. He even took to Instagram to share some of the lighter moments from the road trip.

“5 hour drive - A little Netflix, a little charades and a lot of light conversation. PS - Excellent guess there Dk,” wrote the vice-captain in his Instagram post.

As to what Dinesh Karthik's excellent guess could have been about, Rohit shared a short video clip where the players can be seen frolicking over a game of dumb charades, with the latter's acting skills on display.

Rohit Sharma, it seems, is a thespian, in addition to being an explosive opening batsman. The Indians sure know how to let their hair down.

