Ross Taylor Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Ross Taylor, whose full name is Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on March 8, 1984 at Lower Hutt, Wellington. He is 35 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Australian Capital Territory, Central Districts, Central Districts Under-19s, Delhi Daredevils, Durham, Jamaica Tallawahs, New Zealand Emerging Players, New Zealand Under-19s, Pune Warriors, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, St Lucia Zouks, Sussex, Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel, Victoria.Ross Taylor has played in 218 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 8026 runs at an average of 48.34. His highest score is 181 not out. He has scored 20 centuries and 47 half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wickets at an average of 00.00. His bowling economy rate is 5.00. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0/0.Taylor made his ODI debut against West Indies at Napier on March 1, 2006 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dunedin on February 20, 2019.This Ross Taylor: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 7.30 AM, June 1, 2019.