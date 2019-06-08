Ross Taylor Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
Ross Taylor is a New Zealand batsman and is part of the New Zealand cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 35 years old.
Ross Taylor (Photo Credit: ICC)
Ross Taylor, whose full name is Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on March 8, 1984 at Lower Hutt, Wellington. He is 35 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.
He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Australian Capital Territory, Central Districts, Central Districts Under-19s, Delhi Daredevils, Durham, Jamaica Tallawahs, New Zealand Emerging Players, New Zealand Under-19s, Pune Warriors, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, St Lucia Zouks, Sussex, Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel, Victoria.
Ross Taylor has played in 220 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 8108 runs at an average of 48.55. His highest score is 181 not out. He has scored 20 centuries and 48 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wickets at an average of 00.00. His bowling economy rate is 5.00. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0/0.
Taylor made his ODI debut against West Indies at Napier on March 1, 2006 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at The Oval on June 5, 2019.
This Ross Taylor: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 4 PM, June 8, 2019.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonali Kulkarni on Playing Salman Khan's Mother in Bharat: Of Course, I Thought of My Age
- ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
- The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Redefines Maranello's Glorious V8 Bloodline
- Threatened and Forced to Change Name, Beef Festival Organisers in Kolkata are Sticking to The Menu
- Facebook Investors Want Mark Zuckerberg Out, Share Structure Redone: The Full Story
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s