Rubel Hossain: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 2

Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Rubel Hossain: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 2
Rubel Hossain is a Bangladeshi bowler and is part of the Bangladesh cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 29-year-old.
File image of Bangladesh cricketer Rubel Hossain. (AP Image)
Rubel Hossain, whose full name is Mohammad Rubel Hossain, is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on January 1, 1990 at Bagerhat, Khulna. He is 29 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast.
He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Bangladesh A, Bangladesh Under-19s, Chittagong Division, Chittagong Kings, Khulna Division, South Zone (Bangladesh).
Rubel Hossain has played in 97 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 123 runs at an average of 4.73. His highest score is 17. He has scored 0 centuries and 0 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 123 wickets at an average of 33.00. His bowling economy rate is 5.62. He has 1 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 6/26.
Rubel made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Dhaka on January 14, 2009 and the last ODI he played was against Ireland at Dublin on May 15, 2019.
This Rubel Hossain: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 2, 2019.
